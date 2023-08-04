More Details On Ariana Grande’s New Romance: Both Were Still Married

The internet is blasting Ariana Grande as a homewrecker as more details about the timeline of her romance with “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater come out. And now it sounds like it’s even MORE sketchy. Both Grande and Slater were still married when they started hooking up. And get this: sources say Ariana and her husband Dalton Gomez used to go on DOUBLE DATES with Ethan and his wife, Lilly Jay. It’s not clear if any of these double dates occurred while Ariana and Ethan were hooking up. A source says, quote, “Lilly and Ethan also met Ariana’s family together, including her mom and her brother.”

Sources also say Ariana and Ethan were “sloppy” about concealing their affair on the set. “They were seen being all over each other while he was still supposedly happily married to Lilly.” Lilly reportedly tried to work things out with Ethan after finding out about the affair, but it didn’t work. That’s when Lilly spoke out publicly, saying Ariana was not a “girl’s girl,” and that her family was just “collateral damage.”