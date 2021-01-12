More than 40% of Alaska inmates have contracted coronavirus
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Data from the Alaska Department of Corrections show that more than 40% of the people incarcerated in Alaska have been infected with the coronavirus. Alaska Public Media reported that case counts have exceeded 100 inmates in at least six Alaska prisons. Corrections department facilities Director Jeremy Hough says the high numbers are partially a result of the state’s inmate testing program. It has conducted an average of four tests per person since the pandemic began. ACLU of Alaska Advocacy Director Michael Garvey says prison officials have not done enough to contain the disease spread, which is compounded by long-running prison system overcrowding.