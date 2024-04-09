Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Morgan Wallen Arrested For Throwing A Chair Off A Bar Roof

April 9, 2024 8:49AM AKDT
Morgan Wallen is facing charges after tossing a chair off a sixth story roof Sunday night in downtown Nashville.  Here’s the big part of that oopsie…it landed by two cops in a densely populated pedestrian area. Why did he do it?  No argument…a bouncer says it was just him being drunk. 

Morgan was booked by the Metro Nashville Police department on three counts of FELONY reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.  He posted his $15,250 and was released soon after he got arrested. 

