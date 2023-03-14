Morgan Wallen Boots Miley For His First Billboard Hot 100 Number One

Morgan Wallen is rolling in hot with his first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Last Night”. In fact, he owns 5 spots of the top 10! He is the first core country act to claim half the top 10 in a single week. All five songs are from One Thing at a Time, “Thought You Should Know” at #7; “You Proof” at #8, “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” new at No. 9; and “One Thing At A Time” at #10.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” was knocked down to No. 2, after spending six weeks on top at No. 1. SZA’s “Kill Bill” is at No. 3 after seven weeks at its No. 2 high. The Weeknd and Grande’s “Die for You” drops to No. 4 on the Hot 100 from No. 1.