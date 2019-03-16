Mother charged in stabbing of girl at Anchorage overlook

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have arrested the 24-year-old mother of a 3-year-old girl found stabbed to death in a small car parked at an Anchorage scenic overlook.

Kelsey Jackson of Anchorage was arrested and transported to the Anchorage jail after she was discharged from a hospital, where she was recovering from self-inflicted stab wounds.

She faces charges of first- and second-degree murder in the death of her daughter, whose name was not released.

Online court records do not list Jackson’s attorney.

Airport police early Wednesday morning called in city officers after finding the child and woman in the parking lot of Point Woronzof in West Anchorage.

The parking lot looks out over Turnagain Arm.

The girl suffered stabbing wounds to her chest.