Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Movie Trailers That Made Their Debut During The Game

February 12, 2024 7:15AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Trailers for many big upcoming movies made their first appearance during Super Bowl LVIII, including your first look at Ariana Grande in “Wicked”!

We finally got our first look at “Deadpool & Wolverine”!

A more family-friendly Ryan Reynolds offering is written and directed by John Krasinski called “IF”

“Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes”

“Twisters”

“Monkey Man” directed by and starred Dev Patel

And Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in “The Fall Guy”

Which one are you most excited about?

You May Also Like

1

Brittany Mahomes Models For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
2

Taylor Swift Reveals TS11 Album Tracklist And Features
3

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts An Early Spring
4

Usher Promises Special Guests For His Halftime Show
5

Teddy Swims Dives Into His Past and Talks New Music