Mr. And Mrs. Ben Affleck Will Have Lavish Wedding Celebration This Weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck legally tied the knot a month ago in Vegas, but now they will have a three-day intimate celebration for friends and family this weekend.

A source tells Page Six: “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.” A rehearsal dinner kicks it all off on Friday. The actual ceremony will take place on Saturday, and the couple will close out their weekend with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

Mrs. Affleck is expected to wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, and Vogue magazine will have all of her looks.

Celebrity stars that made the guest list include Ben’s bestie Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, brother Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo. As for where this is all happening, TMZ says it’s at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

Superfans who subscribe to her On the Jlo newsletter will get special updates.

