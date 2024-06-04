Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

MrBeast Officially Has The Most YouTube Subscribers

June 4, 2024 8:05AM AKDT
It’s taken 6 years of extravagant giveaways and challenges, but Mr Beast officially now has the most subscribers on YouTube.

T-Series was the most watched channel until Jimmy Donaldson aka Mr Beast just reached 271 million subscribers. He’s also got side channels that boast millions of subscribers: Beast Philanthropy with 24.4 million, MrBeast Gaming with 43.7 million, Beast Reacts with 33.7 million and MrBeast 2 with 42.4 million subscribers.

