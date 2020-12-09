      Weather Alert

‘Multiple gunshot wounds’ killed Black man shot by deputy

Dec 9, 2020 @ 9:33am

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Report for America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coroner says preliminary autopsy results show a Black man shot by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Dr. Anahi Ortiz is the coroner overseeing the central Ohio county home to Columbus. Ortiz released the preliminary findings Wednesday in the Dec. 4 fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr. Ortiz said a final report won’t be available for at least three months. FBI investigators are reviewing the shooting of Goodson, whose family says he was holding a sandwich, not a gun. The state says it can’t investigate because police in Columbus waited three days to ask for the state to take over the case.

 

You May Also Like
Well At Least Someone Is Finding Love In 2020
4 people thought missing in Haines landslide found safe
‘We messed up’: Ex-state senator warns of virus before death
Alaska reports 8 recent deaths related to COVID-19
Man linked to white supremacist group to plead guilty