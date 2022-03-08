      Weather Alert

MULTIPLE REPORTS: Seahawks Trade Superstar Quarterback Russell Wilson To Denver

Mar 8, 2022 @ 10:33am

SEATTLE, Wa. – Multiple reports Tuesday say the Seattle Seahawks have traded superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

In return, Seattle is receiving Denver signal caller Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and several draft picks.

This story will be updated.

 

You May Also Like
Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever
High Court Reimposes Boston Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence
Ex-Officer Cleared In Shooting During Breonna Taylor Raid
US added 678,000 jobs in February in sign of economic health
Decision lifts certain contribution limits in Alaska
Connect With Us Listen To Us On