      Weather Alert

Municipal utilities temporarily suspend shutoffs

Mar 17, 2020 @ 5:00pm

Municipal utility shut offs are being temporarily suspended as Anchorage remains under a disaster declaration due to the coronavirus. The decision was announced Tuesday by Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s office and went into effect immediately. That means customers of Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility as well as Municipal Light and Power won’t get cut off due to lack of payment. Officials say regular billing will still accrue, though, and anyone unable to pay should call customer service at ML and P (263-5340) or AWWU (564-2700) to work out a plan. Emergency shut offs will continue as normal.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
Traffic Cams
Add an event to the Mix!