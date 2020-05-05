      Weather Alert

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in US

May 4, 2020 @ 7:48pm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The world’s largest hornet, a 2-inch killer dubbed the “Murder Hornet” with an appetite for honey bees, has been found in Washington state, where entomologists were making plans to wipe it out. The giant Asian insect, with a sting that could be fatal to some people, is  just now starting to emerge from winter hibernation. Susan Cobey, a bee breeder at Washington State University, says the hornets are like something ‘out of a monster cartoon’ with a huge yellow-orange face.  The hornet can sting through most beekeeper suits and deliver nearly seven times the amount of venom as a honey bee.

