Muslim nations reject Trump’s Mideast plan in Saudi meeting
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Days after Gulf Arab states expressed their support for President Donald Trump’s efforts at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, representatives of Muslim-majority nations gathered in Saudi Arabia and rejected the White House’s plan as “biased.” The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation emphasized that east Jerusalem as the future capital of a Palestinian state. The public rebuke of Trump’s plan comes just days after Arab League nations unanimously rejected the White House’s proposals, which heavily favor Israel. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the kingdom backs efforts that push for negotiations, but stressed they must lead to an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.