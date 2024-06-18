Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

“Napoleon Dynamite” Promotes Ore-Ida’s “Tot-Protecting Pants”

June 18, 2024 8:10AM AKDT
 For the 20th anniversary of “Napoleon Dynamite”, Ore-Ida got the genius idea to make some tot-protecting pants. And the ONLY pitchman had to be Napoleon himself, Jon Heder.

 They resemble Napoleon’s joggers, but with a red, zippered tot-protecting pocket on the upper leg.   The pants were already sold out, but Ore-Ida says they’ll restock.  Because no matter how bad the economy’s doing, there’s always money for the important things in life.

