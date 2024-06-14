NASA’s Voyager 1, The Most Distant Spacecraft From Earth, Is Doing Science Again After Problem

FILE - This illustration provided by NASA depicts Voyager 1. The most distant spacecraft from Earth stopped sending back understandable data in November 2023. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California announced this week that Voyager 1's four scientific instruments are back in business after a technical snafu in November. (NASA via AP, File)

DALLAS (AP) — NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is sending science data again.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the spacecraft’s four instruments are back in business after a computer problem in November.

The team first received meaningful information from Voyager 1 in April and recently commanded it to start sending science data.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 is the most distant spacecraft from Earth.

It’s exploring interstellar space, or the space between star systems.

Its twin, Voyager 2, is working fine.