National Donut Day Deals And Freebies

June 7, 2024 3:42AM AKDT
It’s National Donut Day!  Here’s how to celebrate with freebies and deals!

**Duck Donuts is giving you a free cinnamon sugar donut just for walking through the door!

 

 

**Dunkin’  is giving out a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage.

 

**Krispy Kreme is offering a free “favorite” donut (not including the limited-time-only Dolly Parton “Southern Sweets” collection, but includes a variety of classic and cake donuts)

