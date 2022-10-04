National Taco Day…On Taco Tuesday!

What a glorious day indeed! Many area placing are offering deals ranging from free tacos to 10 mini tacos for $10.

Taco Bell is offering its Taco Lover’s Pass exclusively on the Taco Bell app. The pass will be available for purchase for only one day. With the pass, rewards members can pay $10 and get one taco a day all month long.

Grubhub is offering deals for Taco Bell and On the Border, including a free taco from Taco Bell on orders of $15 or more on National Taco Day.

On the Border customers can get a buy one, get one free taco (crispy or soft) on orders of at least $15. Grubhub+ members will also get free queso on orders of $20 or more. The deals will run every Tuesday in October.

If you want to go all in, Chuy’s is offering free food to customers who dress up like – you guessed it – a taco. Pics or it didn’t happen…post a photo hashtagged #ChuysTacoDay.

Who has YOUR favorite taco in town?

