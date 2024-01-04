Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

NCAA Agrees To $920 Million, 8-Year Deal With ESPN For Women’s March Madness, 39 Other Championships

January 4, 2024 9:07AM AKST
(Associated Press) – The NCAA and ESPN have agreed to a $920 million, eight-year deal that will give the network exclusive rights to 40 championships, including the Division I women’s basketball tournament.

The women’s side of March Madness has been growing in popularity and the association has been accused of undervaluing it in the past.

NCAA President Charlie Baker told The Associated Press the deal has an average annual value of $115 million.

That’s an increase of more than 300% per year on what the previous 14-year deal with ESPN was paying the association.

The deal covers 21 women’s and 19 men’s sports.

