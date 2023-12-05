Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

NCAA President Charlie Baker Calls For New Tier Of Division 1 Where Schools Can Pay Athletes

December 5, 2023 9:09AM AKST
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) is brought down by Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker wants to create a new tier of Division I where athlete can be paid by schools.

The new subdivision for schools with the most athletic resources could offer unlimited educational benefits, enter into name, image and likeness partnerships with athletes and compensate them through a trust fund.

Baker sent a letter to more than 350 Division I schools.

He says the disparity in resources between the wealthiest schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision and other DI members — along with hundreds of Division II and III schools, is standing in the way of reforming college athletics.

