Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Netflix Helped Make Adam Sandler The Highest Paid Actor

March 7, 2024 3:47PM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Adam Sandler’s partnership with Netflix has paid off in a big way for him, putting him at the top of the Forbes list of highest-paid actors in 2023. Sandler earned $73 million while Barbie catapulted Margot Robbie to earn $59 million.

The rest of the list includes Tom Cruise ($45M), Ryan Gosling ($43M), Matt Damon ($43M), Jennifer Aniston ($42M), Leonardo DiCaprio ($41M), Jason Statham ($41M), Ben Affleck ($38M) and Denzel Washington ($24M).

You May Also Like

1

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Talk About The Heartbreak Ending Their First Engagement
2

U.S. Health Officials Drop 5-Day Isolation Time For COVID-19
3

Travis Kelce Grabs A Backstage Smooch As Taylor Swift Exits The Stage In Australia
4

Billie Eilish Signs Melissa McCarthy’s Face At SAG Awards Plus Big Cast Reunions
5

President Biden Orders US Investigation Of National Security Posed By Chinese-Made ‘Smart Cars’