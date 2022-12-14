Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Netflix’s “Wednesday” Passes 1 Billion Hours Of Streaming

December 14, 2022 5:32AM AKST
Tim Burton’s Addams Family spinoff series starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday has officially become the third title to cross 1 billion hours viewed on Netflix within one month — only Squid Game and Stranger Things Season 4 have also done that so far.

This also means that Wednesday has passed Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer to become Netflix’s No. 2 most popular English-language series of all time.

Viewers are also streaming Harry & Meghan at 81.6 million hours viewed in its first four days of availability. An estimated 28 million households have tuned into the first three episodes. The final three drop Thursday.

