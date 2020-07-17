      Weather Alert

Nevada casino company gets approval to become gambling giant

Jul 17, 2020 @ 9:38am

By KEN RITTER Associated Press
A $17.3 billion buyout creating the world’s biggest casino company has final approval from regulators. The New Jersey Casino Control Commission voted Friday to let Nevada-based Eldorado Resorts acquire Caesars Entertainment Corp. after assurances from antitrust analysts that the deal affecting four of the nine casinos in Atlantic City won’t concentrate too much of the local gambling economy in one company’s hands. Eldorado is expected to close the deal in coming days. It plans to have 52 properties in 16 U.S. states. The merger also affects Caesars properties in the U.K., Egypt, Canada and a golf course in Macau.

