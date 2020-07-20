New Alaska coronavirus cases linked to seafood processors
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An increase in Alaska coronavirus cases reported over the weekend appear to be linked primarily to seafood processing companies. The state reported a record 121 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The new cases include 36 nonresident seafood workers in the Aleutians West Census Area and 26 cases among a seafood processor’s employees in Juneau. Alaska Glacier Seafoods Inc. worked with the city of Juneau to test all of its 113 employees after nine employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The city says 26 employees who tested positive are now isolating. Some test results are still pending.