New Apple Operating System Uses AI To Tweak Autocorrect

June 7, 2023 6:25AM AKDT
Apple announced that it will tweak iPhones’ autocorrect feature to learn your speech habits and stop using “ducking.” “In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief, at an Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California.

You’ll see the change in the new iOS 17 thanks to an AI-powered upgrade, in which autocorrect will get better at predicting your next words and phrases by learning the terms that you use most frequently—yes, that includes the curse words!

