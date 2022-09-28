New Book About Royals Reveals Prince George Got “Cheeky” With Classmates

Katie Nicholl is a royal expert and has a new book out called The New Royals. One fun fact that stood out is about 9-year-old Prince George, Prince William & Kate Middleton’s son. According to her book, George reportedly warned a classmate: “My dad will be king so you better watch out.” Well played little George, well played LOL!

‘They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty,’ Nicholl wrote.

‘George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: “My dad will be king so you better watch out”.’

