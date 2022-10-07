New Car Prices Expected To Drop Soon, But With A Catch

New car prices are expected to start dropping soon — but thanks to rising interest rates, car loan payments will likely stay right where they are, experts say.

“To our clients who refused to pay above sticker for a new car, your patience is about to pay off,” writes Adam Jones, chief auto analyst for Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. He goes on to attribute the predicted price drop on declining sales and an excessive inventory of new vehicles. A recent report from J.D. Power also predicts lower prices for similar reasons.

The news couldn’t have come at a better time. In September, the average price for a new car was $45,622 — a 6.3 percent increase over the same month last year, according to J.D. Power. However, interest rates on car loans have climbed to almost 6 percent — a 15-year high, Jones says.

Is there any vehicle that’s worth its sticker price?