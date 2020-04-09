      Weather Alert

New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus

Apr 8, 2020 @ 5:42pm

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for essential workers, such as those in the health care and food supply industries. The guidance is focused on when those workers can return to work after having been exposed to the coronavirus. The guidelines instruct workers to take their temperature before work, wear a face mask at all times, practice social distancing, go home if sick, avoid sharing headsets and other objects used near the face, and avoid congregating in the break room.

