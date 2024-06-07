Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

New Documentary About Pharrell Williams Is An Animated LEGO Movie

June 7, 2024 12:14PM AKDT
Source: YouTube

This is a fun unique way to tell your life story!

Pharrell Williams has had such a unique musical career, he decided to tell his story as a LEGO character!  In the opening scene of “Piece By Piece”, you see LEGO Pharrell pitching the idea for this movie to a LEGO director Morgan Neville, and that’s pretty much how the conversation went five years ago.

“What we made is not like any other movie. I don’t know what a comp for it would be,”  “People can try and label it. It’s just its own film. It’s mind-blowing, in a way, the freedom that we were able to put together in the film, but that only works if you’re channeling your subject.”

Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg are also featured prominently in the movie. It hits theaters October 11.

