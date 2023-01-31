Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

New Docuseries “The Price of Glee” Spills All The “Glee” Tea

January 31, 2023 7:06AM AKST
It’s long been known the mega-popular FOX series “Glee” was plagued with lots of drama on and off screen. A new three-part docuseries streaming on Discovery+ looks at it all. Former crew and production members talk about their experience with the cast including Lea Michele’s alleged bad behavior,  Cory Monteith’s struggle with drugs…and the scandal surrounding Mark Salling leading to his suicide in 2018.

 

“The Price of Glee” is now streaming on Discovery+.

