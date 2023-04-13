New “Harry Potter” TV Series Could Last A Decade

A Harry Potter TV series is a go at HBO Max and there’s a long game for it. It was announced at the same time it was revealed that HBO Max and Discovery+ are being combined into a new service, Max, as of May 23.

Each season of the show will be based on one of the books in the franchise, and executives are calling it a “decade-long series.” Before you get excited to see your faves from the movies back in their roles, that’s not happening. There will be an all new cast. Creator JK Rowling will serve as an executive producer on the show.