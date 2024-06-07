Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

New “Hunger Games” Novel Coming Next Year

June 7, 2024 5:14AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Suzanne Collins is whipping up another book in Hunger Games series, which means more movies. Sunrise On The Reaping takes place 24 years before the original novel and 40 years after the most recent installment The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.  You can get your hands on it March 18th of 2025. Lionsgate already has plans to adapt the book into a film, and they already have a release date of November 20th 2026.

Collins had seemed to end the series after releasing Mockingjay in 2010, and her intention to “move on to other lands” in 2015. But she surprised readers and the publishing industry four years later by announcing her work on The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, which was published in 2020.

You May Also Like

1

Mike Tyson’s Fight With Jake Paul Postponed
2

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Fight Postponed
3

Psychedelic Drug MDMA Faces Questions As FDA Considers Approval For PTSD
4

Vermont Becomes 1st State To Enact Law Requiring Oil Companies Pay For Damage From Climate Change
5

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Of West Virginia Registers As Independent