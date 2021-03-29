      Weather Alert

New Mexico sues US over proposed nuclear waste storage plans

Mar 29, 2021 @ 11:36am

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is suing the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission over concerns that the federal agency hasn’t done enough to vet plans for a multibillion-dollar facility to store spent nuclear fuel in the state. In a filing Monday, New Mexico says the project would endanger residents, the environment and the economy. New Jersey-based Holtec International wants to build a complex where tons of spent fuel from commercial nuclear power plants around the nation could be stored until the federal government finds a permanent solution. State officials worry the state will become a permanent dumping ground for the radioactive material. The commission says it’s followed procedure and an environmental review was done.

 

You May Also Like
Watch live: President Biden holds first press conference since taking office @ 10:15am
Vaccine hesitancy, virus cases affect Alaska prison visits
New doubts over Southern Baptists’ limits on women’s roles
No turning back: Facebook reckons with a post-2020 world
Ava Max On Being First Generation