New Trends For You!

Feb 19, 2021 @ 3:27pm

The website Etsy released its trend predictions for 2021, based on increases in search terms. And, here’s what they say will be hot this year:

First, the hot color for 2021 on Etsy is sky blue. It’s tranquil and connects us to nature… so it’s no wonder searches for sky blue items have already increased 40%.

As far as weddings: Anniversary receptions will be popular. Because so many couples had to have backyard, courthouse, or Zoom weddings last year – those couples and others will be looking to celebrate anniversaries in a bigger way. As a result, on Etsy, searches for reception dresses are up 34%.

Work at home clothing continues to be popular. There’s been a 116% increase in searches for loose or oversized items within the clothing category.

As far as at-home décor – we need more privacy! Which is why there’s been a 134% increase in searches for room dividers.

For kids: the hot trend on Etsy is outer space! This year, the US will have its first series of missions to the moon in fifty years. And Etsy has seen a 163% increase in searches for space-themed wallpaper and an 89% increase in searches for space-themed kids’ items.

And for our FUR kids… With so many new pet owners, there’s been a 100% increase in searches for matching pet and human outfits.

