      Weather Alert

New unemployment payments to begin in Alaska within 2 months

Aug 26, 2020 @ 9:43am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials say additional unemployment benefits approved by the federal government are expected to reach Alaska residents in six to eight weeks. The temporary payments that will increase unemployment assistance by $300 weekly will not be available to all of the state’s unemployed residents. Without the new increase, the state’s maximum unemployment payment is $370 per week plus a stipend for parents. Alaska independent business owners who are part of the so-called gig economy of short-term jobs will not receive the benefits because states were required to contribute for those workers to receive the additional federal funding.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’