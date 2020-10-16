New virus cases boost count to 53 at Fairbanks senior home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home for seniors has increased to 53 cases after 20 residents and five staff members tested positive over a week. The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday that the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services says no deaths have occurred and that one resident is hospitalized. The health department says an isolation unit has been established at the home. Most of the new cases were identified over the weekend. The outbreak appeared to be contained to two areas within the home. Residents have been asked to remain in their rooms. Common areas have been closed.