      Weather Alert

New wildfires scorch wine country near San Francisco

Sep 28, 2020 @ 9:31am

ST. HELENA, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters are battling destructive new wildfires north of San Francisco as strong winds fan flames in the already badly scorched state. The fires erupted Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine region, forcing hasty neighborhood evacuations. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the flames in wine country engulfed a winery, an inn and multiple homes. A hospital suspended care and transferred patients elsewhere and residents of a senior citizens home were evacuated. California officials say the new fires had burned 17 square miles as of Monday.

