New York governor begs for help amid ‘staggering’ death toll

Mar 30, 2020 @ 5:49pm

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s governor has put out an urgent plea for medical volunteers as coronavirus deaths in New York City mount and hospitals are overwhelmed. Authorities say it could be a preview of what other cities across the U.S. will soon face. On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York needed help now as the number of dead in the state climbed past 1,200, with most dying in the city. In Europe, hard-hit Italy and Spain saw their death tolls climb by more than 800 each. But the World Health Organization’s emergency chief said cases there were “potentially stabilizing.”

