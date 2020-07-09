      Weather Alert

New York Mayor helps paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ outside Trump Tower

Jul 9, 2020 @ 10:51am

By KAREN MATTHEWS Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio grabbed a roller Thursday to paint “Black Lives Matter” in front of the namesake Manhattan tower of President Donald Trump. De Blasio was flanked by his wife, Chirlane McCray, and the Rev. Al Sharpton as he helped paint the racial justice rallying cry in giant yellow letters on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower. The mayor announced the plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” in front of Trump Tower last month after earlier announcing that the slogan would be painted on streets at several locations. Trump responded via Twitter that the mural would denigrate “this luxury Avenue.”

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say