      Weather Alert

New York state sues Buffalo diocese over priest misconduct

Nov 23, 2020 @ 12:07pm

By CAROLYN THOMPSON Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and two former church leaders, accusing them of covering up allegations of sexual misconduct against predatory priests. The civil suit filed Monday alleges the diocese, former Bishop Richard Malone and an auxiliary bishop sheltered and improperly financially supported accused priests by letting them retire or go on medical leave when they should have reported them to the Vatican.  Attorney General Letitia James says the civil lawsuit follows a two-year investigation. The diocese says it is reviewing the claims.

 

You May Also Like
Pausing for Crisis
Real-estate Agent Falls Over During Video Showing
Anchorage School District projects a $15.2M loss
Financially troubled startup helped power Trump campaign
COVID-19 outbreak at Alaska’s largest prison doubles in size