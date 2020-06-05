New York Times says senator’s op-ed that it published didn’t meet standards
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times says a controversial op-ed it published by Republican Sen. Tom Cotton that advocated the use of federal troops to quell demonstrations did not meet its standards. The decision came after a day of protests by Times staffers who believed the editorial was insensitive in the midst of nationwide protests about police mistreatment of black Americans. The Times says it will expand fact-checks and reduce its use of op-eds. Cotton is accusing the Times of “surrendering to the mindless woke mob.” The Philadelphia Inquirer has also apologized for a “horrible” headline deemed offensive to supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement.