New York tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — A tourist from New York who allegedly posted photos on Instagram of himself at the beach has been arrested for violating Hawaii’s traveler quarantine. The state says 23-year-old Tarique Peters of the Bronx arrived in Honolulu on Monday. People who saw his social media posts reported him to authorities. He was arrested Friday. He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Hawaii mandated a 14-day quarantine on travelers arriving to the islands in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Authorities have been cracking down on travelers allegedly defying the quarantine.