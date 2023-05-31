Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

New Zealand Airline Is Asking Passengers To Weigh In Before Their Flights

May 31, 2023 9:14AM AKDT
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s national airline is asking passengers to step on the scales before they board international flights.

Air New Zealand says it wants to weigh 10,000 passengers during a monthlong survey so pilots can better know the weight and balance of their planes before takeoff.

But the numbers from the scales won’t be flashing up for all to see.

The airline promises there will be no visible display anywhere, and the weigh-in data will remain anonymous even to airline staff.

The numbers are required by the nation’s industry watchdog, the Civil Aviation Authority.

