Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

NFL Hands Out Suspensions For Breaking League’s Gambling Policy

June 29, 2023 8:52AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. They won’t be able to seek reinstatement until the 2023 season ends.

Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

“We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization,” the Titans said in a statement. “We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies.”

You May Also Like

1

A Very Special Ironman Duo Get The Surprise Of a Lifetime
2

Ryan Reynolds Wants To Read You Bedtime Stories
3

Tik Tok Musician Posted 990 Consecutive Videos And Got To Play With Weezer
4

How To See 5 Planets Line Up In The Sky On Saturday Morning
5

A Very Special Ironman Duo Get The Surprise Of a Lifetime