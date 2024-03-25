Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

NFL Owners Unanimously Approve Rule That Bans The Hip-Drop Tackle

March 25, 2024 11:38AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle.

NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent.

A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players.

NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries.

The NFL Players Association has opposed the rule.

You May Also Like

1

Beyonce Reveals She Was Motivated To Make A Country Album Over “Not Feeling Welcome”
2

Organizer of Failed Wonka Experience Speaks Out
3

Bryce Vine Opens Up About How His Mom Shaped His Career
4

This Golden Retriever Farm Has Become A Tourist Attraction
5

Trailer: “The Fall Guy”