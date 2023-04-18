Niall Horan Is Heading In All Kinds Of Directions

Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

April 18, 2023
This week we have a very special guest joining us, none other than the pop sensation Niall Horan. Niall is a well-known singer, songwriter, and musician who has won the hearts of millions with his music. However, in this episode, we will discuss a wide range of topics with Niall, including his passion for golf, his must-have travel accessories, and much more.

As a coach on The Voice, Niall shares the best advice he’s ever given to a contestant. He talks about his coaching style and how he tries to help his team members grow as performers. Niall also reveals his true crime obsession and the shows you can find him binging.

In addition, Niall shares who he would like to have dinner with in heaven, his love for Joshua Tree, and how the desert location helped form his new album, The Show. Niall also talks about his tour preparations for the new album and why he finds fellow Voice coach Chance the Rapper so intimidating.

So grab your headphones and tune in to hear Niall Horan and our host Josh ‘Bru’ Brubaker head in all kinds of directions.

