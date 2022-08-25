Nick Cannon Expecting A 10th Child
August 25, 2022 4:27AM AKDT
So, if you’re keeping up with the Cannon kids… Nick Cannon just welcomed his 8th child a month ago (with Bri Tiesi), is currently awaiting the birth of his 9th, and announced a 10th is on the way with model Brittany Bell.
They’re already parents to 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen.
Abby de la Rosa is also pregnant with Cannon’s baby (his 9th), and the two are already parents to 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.
He had claimed he was on a celibacy journey but fell off the wagon after the passing of his five-month-old with Alyssa Scott, baby Zen.