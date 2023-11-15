Nick Jonas Joins Campaign To “See the Signs” Of Diabetes

Nick Jonas has been living with Type 1 diabetes since his diagnosis at 13. So now he’s teaming up with Beyond Type 1 for a new national campaign called “See The Signs,” which will train people how to identify the symptoms of diabetes.

Jonas says, “For every two people in the world living with type 1 diabetes, there’s a third person who has died due to a missed diagnosis or a lack of access to care,” “I was lucky to receive my diagnosis at age 13 when my mom noticed the signs — but many aren’t as lucky. Now that I’m a parent myself, I’m proud to launch the #SeeTheSigns campaign to give people the tools they need to discern the indicators and ultimately receive a diagnosis,” he added.

The campaign will utilize social media platforms to reach wider audiences in both English and Spanish, looking to incorporate hundreds of ambassadors, influencers and supporters.