Nicky Youre On The Pressures Of Song Writing

Jul 18, 2022 @ 2:25pm

Every year there is a Song of the Summer, and this year’s has to be ‘Sunroof’ from Nicky Youre. Growing up in California has left an indelible imprint on his music, but there is more to this O.C. native than a song that went viral on TikTok.
In this episode, Nicky spouts off on more than what he’s famous for, telling all about his years in business school, revealing his aspirations of becoming a pilot, why water polo is his go-to sport, and the deal behind his unique last name (that we still struggle to pronounce).

TAGS
Nicky Youre Spout Podcast
