Nikki Haley Wins Backing From Powerful Koch Network

NEW YORK (AP) — The political arm of the powerful Koch network has endorsed Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign.

Americans for Prosperity promises to commit its nationwide army of activists and virtually unlimited funds to help Haley defeat former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary contest.

AFP president and CEO Emily Seidel said Tuesday the organization is proud to throw its support behind Haley to win the Republican primary and defeat President Joe Biden next November.

Seidel says Haley “offers America the opportunity to turn the page on the current political era.”

The AFP decision is a blow to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has championed conservative priorities but has struggled to emerge as the clear Republican Trump alternative.