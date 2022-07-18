      Weather Alert

No Charges For ‘Late Show’ Crew Arrested On Capitol Hill

Jul 18, 2022 @ 3:21pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” who were arrested in a U.S. Capitol complex building last month.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office says a conviction wasn’t probable given that those arrested had been invited and that their escorts had never asked them to leave.

The nine people were arrested on misdemeanor charges June 16 in the Longworth House Office Building.

Among the nine was the voice behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, comedian and writer Robert Smigel.

You May Also Like
Uvalde’s New Anguish: Video Shows Police Waiting In School
Alaska grandma sought after child abandoned in car 2 days
Jan. 6th Panel Briefed On Erased Secret Service Texts
Suspect Arrested In Deadly 7-Eleven Shootings
Biden Says He Raised Khashoggi Murder With Crown Prince

Recently Played

Tuesday, July 19th, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On